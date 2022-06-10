ARMED WOULD-BE ASSASSIN INTENDED TO KILL KAVANAUGH. | EP 2986-6PM 

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Officials say the man was armed with a handgun, knife and pepper spray and was located close to the justice’s house. When questioned by police, he admitted he was in the area with the intent to kill Kavanaugh.
“At approximately 1:50 a.m. today, a man was arrested near Justice Kavanaugh’s residence. The man was armed and made threats against Justice Kavanaugh. He was transported to Montgomery County Police 2nd District,” the Court said in a brief statement.
Officials added that the man is in his 20’s and from California. He arrived to the area near the justice’s suburban Chevy Chase, Maryland home by taxi.
Although this incident is the first of this level of severity, Kavanaugh’s home was the center of many protests after the Court’s draft decision of Dobbs v. Jackson was leaked last month.
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