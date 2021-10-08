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Extreme Polarization: Most "Solutions" will Make Things Worse
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50 views • October 08, 2021
People like to blame all kinds of things for political polarization - social media, income inequality, and more. The solutions they offer are usually more government and more centralization of power - which are actually the real cause of the problem in the first place.
Path to Liberty. Fast Friday Edition: October 8, 2021
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Path to Liberty. Fast Friday Edition: October 8, 2021
JOIN TAC: https://tenthamendmentcenter.com/members/
Show Archives: https://tenthamendmentcenter.com/pathtoliberty/
Subscribe and Review on Apple: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/path-to-liberty/id1440549211
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