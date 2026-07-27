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The Power of the Pen: How Trump Broke the Matrix
JMC Broadcasting
JMC Broadcasting
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For decades, Washington operated under a simple rule: never do today what you can push off to a bipartisan commission in 2035. Crisis? Hold a press conference. Form a subcommittee. Draft a 900-page report. Spend $50 million studying why the report is taking so long. It was slow, bloated, and designed so nobody ever had to sign their name to an actual decision.


Enter Donald J. Trump with the executive pen.


While the permanent bureaucracy played five-dimensional chess, Trump showed up with a hammer. Alexander Hamilton laid the foundation in Federalist No. 70: "Energy in the executive is a leading character in the definition of good government." Thomas Jefferson agreed: "The execution of the laws is more important than the making of them." Passing a law means nothing unless you have an executive with the guts, the pen, and the political will to enforce it.


Trump saw through the game. Instead of fighting through legislative mud, he dropped executive orders like lightning strikes. Schedule F—career bureaucrats with lifetime tenure, no matter how poorly they performed, could finally be held accountable. The two-for-one deregulation mandate—for every new regulation, chop two old ones out of the books. Then came Elon Musk and the tech geeks under DOGE—software engineers with code scripts and data mining tools who didn't ask for paper files, but pulled line-item database records and asked: "Why are American taxpayers paying for this?"


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NOTICE: Many frauds weigh in as me (JMC). I NEVER promote or sell any QFS, Crypto, wallets etc. These people are reported as fraud and are banned but new ones crop up every week.

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