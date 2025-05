Victoria Mboko Shocks French Open 2025 with First Grand Slam Win! ๐Ÿ‡จ๐Ÿ‡ฆ๐Ÿ”ฅ

Canadian tennis prodigy Victoria Mboko just stunned the tennis world at the 2025 French Open with her first-ever Grand Slam victory, defeating Wimbledon quarterfinalist Lulu Sun in straight sets! ๐ŸŽพ๐Ÿ‡จ๐Ÿ‡ฆ





The 18-year-old from Toronto is on fire โ€” 8 straight sets won on the red clay of Roland-Garros, massive serves, elite movement, and ice-cold composure. Inspired by Serena Williams and backed by her family, Mboko is proving sheโ€™s a star on the rise.





๐Ÿ“ Match: French Open 2025 โ€“ First Round

๐ŸŽพ Result: Mboko def. Sun 6-1, 7-6(4)

๐Ÿ“Location: Roland-Garros, Paris





