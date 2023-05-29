P.2 Update and winter preparations for my survival garden MVI_1888

I am pleased with the progress of the plants I’ve got in my large black pots, and most are managing on the occasional wet day we are now getting. I am getting around another 20 pots ready for planting potatoes, which do much better in my yard in winter than in summer. The garlic is steaming ahead, the aloes are holding their own despite the colder conditions, the parsley, as always, comes into its own in our winter, and the winter weeds always delight me. I even have the occasional nettle appearing here and there, and my lemon grass is still supplying me with delicious herbal teas.

