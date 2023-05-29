Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
P.2 Update and winter preparations for my survival garden MVI_1888
70 views
channel image
EK the Urban Yeti
Published 20 hours ago |
Shop nowDonate

I am pleased with the progress of the plants I’ve got in my large black pots, and most are managing on the occasional wet day we are now getting. I am getting around another 20 pots ready for planting potatoes, which do much better in my yard in winter than in summer. The garlic is steaming ahead, the aloes are holding their own despite the colder conditions, the parsley, as always, comes into its own in our winter, and the winter weeds always delight me. I even have the occasional nettle appearing here and there, and my lemon grass is still supplying me with delicious herbal teas.

Keywords
nutritionpreppingsurvivalgarlicparsleyaloe verawinter cropsnettlenatural medicineslemon grasschickweedhigh-calorie foodroyal blue potatoesgrowing food in potspetty spurgenettles

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket