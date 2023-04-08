X22 REPORT Ep. 3040a - The People Are Pushing Back Against The [CBDC], States Are Ready To Counter The [CB]

X22 REPORT Financial News Ep. 3040a - April 7, 2023
The People Are Pushing Back Against The [CBDC], States Are Ready To Counter The [CB]
The people are pushing back against Macron, they know what he did, he is using the people's money to bailout the bankers. The people are not going along with the [CBDC], in the end they will push back. The states are now pushing back and are ready to link digital currency to gold, game over.
