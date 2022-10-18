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More On Vaxx Shedding and Surviving In This Crazy World
Join Jim as he follows up on the last episode where he discusses the very real problem of people who have taken the clot shot and boosters shedding spike proteins that make the un vaxxed ill. Plus he talks about world events and the crazy situation we all find ourselves in and ways to deal with it in your every day life.