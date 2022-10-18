More On Vaxx Shedding and Surviving In This Crazy World
Join Jim as he follows up on the last episode where he discusses the very real problem of people who have taken the clot shot and boosters shedding spike proteins that make the un vaxxed ill. Plus he talks about world events and the crazy situation we all find ourselves in and ways to deal with it in your every day life.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.