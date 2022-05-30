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American Mirage (2022) | Official Documentary
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72 views • May 30, 2022
Illegal immigration to America is at a 20 year high, with millions of illegals from South America and Mexico making their way north in hopes of entering America’s “golden door”. A door they view as leading to paradise, their ticket to wealth and prosperity. The colossal influx has not only become too much for America's border to bear, but has begun to engulf Mexico in chaos as well.
The American migration system is fundamentally broken, and as such it is breaking the very people it was made to help.
American Mirage chronicles the illegal migration and caravan crisis throughout Mexico en route to the United States. How the failure to enforce consistent and real border policies has resulted in a hellish pandemonium for migrants, Mexicans and Americans alike. #AmericanMirage
Socials
Discord: https://discord.gg/v6EgWCyxu8
Lauren Southern
Twitter (Lauren Southern): https://twitter.com/lauren_southern
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/LaurenCSouthern
Catch Up/Ian Miles Cheong
Twitter: https://twitter.com/stillgray
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/IanMilesCheong
The American migration system is fundamentally broken, and as such it is breaking the very people it was made to help.
American Mirage chronicles the illegal migration and caravan crisis throughout Mexico en route to the United States. How the failure to enforce consistent and real border policies has resulted in a hellish pandemonium for migrants, Mexicans and Americans alike. #AmericanMirage
Socials
Discord: https://discord.gg/v6EgWCyxu8
Lauren Southern
Twitter (Lauren Southern): https://twitter.com/lauren_southern
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/LaurenCSouthern
Catch Up/Ian Miles Cheong
Twitter: https://twitter.com/stillgray
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/IanMilesCheong
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