Bill Gates: "Sadly the virus itself particularly the variant called Omicron is a type of vaccine".

Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates said the Covid-19 Omicron variant had outpaced world vaccine drives in spreading immunity, urging health officials around the globe to respond more quickly to the next pandemic.



SOURCE: Munich Security Conference 2022 - 18 February 2022 - 20 February 2022. Hotel Bayerischer Hof, Munich. The 58th Munich Security Conference will be held from 18 February - 20 February 2022, at its usual venue in Munich, the Hotel Bayerischer Hof.



Psalm 145:18 King James Version



18 The Lord is nigh unto all them that call upon him, to all that call upon him in truth.



This is the Good News of the Gospel.



The Resurrection of Christ: 1 Corinthians 15:1-4 King James Version



1 Moreover, brethren, I declare unto you the gospel which I preached unto you, which also ye have received, and wherein ye stand;



2 By which also ye are saved, if ye keep in memory what I preached unto you, unless ye have believed in vain.



3 For I delivered unto you first of all that which I also received, how that Christ died for our sins according to the scriptures;



4 And that he was buried, and that he rose again the third day according to the scriptures:



The Message of Salvation to All: Romans 10:9-10 King James Version



9 That if thou shalt confess with thy mouth the Lord Jesus, and shalt believe in thine heart that God hath raised him from the dead, thou shalt be saved.



10 For with the heart man believeth unto righteousness; and with the mouth confession is made unto salvation.