DailyNugg Ep4: Prepare for the drone apocalypse

What are your options when Skynet sends in the drones? Here are some ideas.

The DailyNugg gives a quick tour of some of the most interesting nuggets I've mined, from recent news & media consumption. At times satirical, snarky, evocative and entertaining. I consume a tremendous amount of content -- hope you enjoy the more interesting nuggets I find!

Various content from other channels is used under Fair Use provisions from the Copyright Act.

Find DailyNugg on other platforms:

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/dailynugg/

https://www.brighteon.com/channels/dailynugg

https://brighteon.social/@DailyNugg

https://brighteon.io/dailynugg

Source material:

https://www.luckygunner.com/12ga-3-in-2-shot-steel-drone-munitions-25-rounds

https://www.luckygunner.com/12ga-2-3-4-bb-steel-drone-munitions-5-rounds

http://www.rivermenrodandgunclub.com/shot-size-chart--recommendations.html

https://www.dailymail.co.uk/sciencetech/article-3206091/Paranoid-followed-drones-specialised-bullets-SHOOT-illegal-use.html

https://t3.ftcdn.net/jpg/00/88/71/40/360_F_88714031_rYLrg7QpVgOYvukQjMo7B0SbBH9OZ9PG.jpg

https://www.outdoorlife.com/guns/truth-behind-shotguns-shotshell-patterns/

https://www.savunmahaber.com/en/turac-offers-a-new-product-to-counter-emerging-threats-anti-drone-cartridges/

https://aerocorner.com/blog/legally-take-down-drone/

https://i0.wp.com/www.bgp4.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/05/skynet-terminator.jpg

https://www.linkedin.com/pulse/my-drone-shot-down-what-do-i-michael-hill

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jlGdPrhRvBA

https://www.perfectjammer.com/portable-high-power-dorne-jammer-waterproof.html

https://www.savunmahaber.com/en/turac-offers-a-new-product-to-counter-emerging-threats-anti-drone-cartridges/

https://www.sterling.com.tr/urun/sterling-tactical-series-anti-dron-magnum-12-cal/

https://www.hevishot.com/shop-by-gauge/12-gauge/

https://www.hevishot.com/waterfowl/hevi-metal-longer-range/30-HS38702.html