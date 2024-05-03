Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
DailyNugg Ep4: Prepare for the drone apocalypse
channel image
DailyNugg
1 Subscribers
112 views
Published 19 hours ago

What are your options when Skynet sends in the drones?  Here are some ideas.

The DailyNugg gives a quick tour of some of the most interesting nuggets I've mined, from recent news & media consumption. At times satirical, snarky, evocative and entertaining. I consume a tremendous amount of content -- hope you enjoy the more interesting nuggets I find!

Various content from other channels is used under Fair Use provisions from the Copyright Act.

Find DailyNugg on other platforms:

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/dailynugg/

https://www.brighteon.com/channels/dailynugg

https://brighteon.social/@DailyNugg

https://brighteon.io/dailynugg

Source material:

https://www.luckygunner.com/12ga-3-in-2-shot-steel-drone-munitions-25-rounds

https://www.luckygunner.com/12ga-2-3-4-bb-steel-drone-munitions-5-rounds

http://www.rivermenrodandgunclub.com/shot-size-chart--recommendations.html

https://www.dailymail.co.uk/sciencetech/article-3206091/Paranoid-followed-drones-specialised-bullets-SHOOT-illegal-use.html

https://t3.ftcdn.net/jpg/00/88/71/40/360_F_88714031_rYLrg7QpVgOYvukQjMo7B0SbBH9OZ9PG.jpg

https://www.outdoorlife.com/guns/truth-behind-shotguns-shotshell-patterns/

https://www.savunmahaber.com/en/turac-offers-a-new-product-to-counter-emerging-threats-anti-drone-cartridges/

https://aerocorner.com/blog/legally-take-down-drone/

https://i0.wp.com/www.bgp4.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/05/skynet-terminator.jpg

https://www.linkedin.com/pulse/my-drone-shot-down-what-do-i-michael-hill

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jlGdPrhRvBA

https://www.perfectjammer.com/portable-high-power-dorne-jammer-waterproof.html

https://www.savunmahaber.com/en/turac-offers-a-new-product-to-counter-emerging-threats-anti-drone-cartridges/

https://www.sterling.com.tr/urun/sterling-tactical-series-anti-dron-magnum-12-cal/

https://www.hevishot.com/shop-by-gauge/12-gauge/

https://www.hevishot.com/waterfowl/hevi-metal-longer-range/30-HS38702.html

Keywords
satirefreedomnewscomedylibertygunsprepperconservativehomesteadinghomesteaddroneseconomicsapocalypseinvesting

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket