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It’s Not About Oil Anymore, Its Prospective Grain Grow Regions Coming Online (858)
ADAPT2030 | Civilization Cycle
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310 views • July 31, 2019
James White from NorthwestLibertyNews.com and David DuByne from the ADAPT 2030 channel on YT discuss changes in society as we head deeper into the intensifying Eddy Grand Solar Minimum.

•Midwest flooding during planting season 2019
•Food will be way more valuable that energy will be
•Army Worm infestation in China wipes out 30% of Chinese corn production
•EU Integrated Defense Force Inter-operability needs to be functional by 2023
•New rapid response highway system across EU must be completed by 2023
•5G across EU and UK must be functional by 2023
•First major food shocks across the planet predicted for 2023
•Northern Africa repeating a 2000 year rain cycle

Climate Revolution is a ‘Must Read’ for understanding our Sun driven climate as we progress deeper into the new Eddy Grand Solar Minimum.
Weather extremes leading to Global food scarcity and high food prices are here now, and this book describes the expected changes, how to survive & thrive during future challenging times with practical preparations.
NEW ADAPT 2030 Climate Revolution is now available through https://payhip.com/b/3sVi

#jetstream #grandsolarminimum #foodprices #climaterevolution #croplosses ______________________________________
***KEEP ADAPT 2030 INDEPENDENT & ON AIR by VISITING MY SPONSORS***
SUPPORT ADAPT 2030 https://www.patreon.com/adapt2030 https://www.subscribestar.com/adapt-2030
Tip Jar via - paypal.me/adapt2030
***Your Support is GREATLY Appreciated***
My Patriot Supply Two Week Food Supply with 92 servings http://www.preparewithadapt2030.com
True Leaf Market Heirloom Seeds http://www.pjtra.com/t/SkNITkxPS0xDR0...
ADAPT 2030 Grand Solar Minimum Store https://www.amazon.com/shop/adapt2030 NEWSLETTER & RESOURCES ADAPT 2030 Monthly http://www.oilseedcrops.org/global-co... PODCAST Mini Ice Age Conversations iTunes: https://itunes.apple.com/us/podcast/a...
Libsyn: http://adapt2030.libsyn.com/
Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/adapt-2030
LIVE BROADCAST Revolution Radio (Studio A) Thursday Nights 10 PM to Midnight E.S.T. http://www.Freedomslips.com
___________________________________________
*** Today’s Story Links ***
Astonishing winter-like jet stream threatens two provinces with July SNOW https://www.theweathernetwork.com/ca/...
Ryan Maue Weather maps https://twitter.com/RyanMaue
The Strongest Summer Jet Stream to Hit the Pacific Northwest EVER! https://cliffmass.blogspot.com/2019/0...
https://1.bp.blogspot.com/-xtb-U_tq0L...
https://1.bp.blogspot.com/-qShj_SfBom...
250 mb wind speeds https://1.bp.blogspot.com/-cawhFawUwt... _______________________________________
ADAPT 2030 SOCIAL MEDIA STEEMIT https://steemit.com/@adapt2030
MEDIUM https://medium.com/@globalcooling
MINDS https://minds.com/ADAPT2030
GAB https://gab.ai/adapt2030
BITCHUTE: https://www.bitchute.com/hashtag/adap...
BRIGHTEON: https://www.brighteon.com/channel/ada...
LBRY: https://spee.ch/@adapt2030
FB https://www.facebook.com/Miniiceage
TWITTER https://twitter.com/adapt2030
Video & Audio Content Created & Produced by David DuByne http://www.oilseedcrops.org
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