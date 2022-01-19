A Discussion on Transgenderism - SPOTLIGHT with Tina Griffin

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Sexually explicit Gender Queer: A Memoir available to students throughout the U.S.
Warrior mom addresses Texas school board about an oral sex-filled book that her son found in the school library
Quick chat with film producer Yvette Hampton on her new documentary release Schoolhouse Rocked: The Homeschool Revolution
🛠 RESOURCES FROM EPISODE
In-N-Out shut down in San Francisco: https://n.pr/3GI1atM
Watch Schoolhouse Rocked Documentary: https://bit.ly/SCHOOLHOUSEROCKED
10 Transgender Facts: https://listverse.com/2019/11/03/transgender-facts/
EU Parliament opposes “vaccine” mandate: https://bit.ly/3boWnP7
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