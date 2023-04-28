Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
IN THE MIDDLE OF WAR - A RUSSIAN COLONEL STOLE SEVEN T-90 TANK ENGINES 2023
24 views
channel image
High Hopes
Published Yesterday |
Donate

Warthog Defense.


Apr 27, 2023 Join this channel to get access to perks:

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC2JaXg63L_VqvXN4SwF4zOQ/join


Ukraine military update.


The used audio is from the Youtube audio library


FB page:

https://www.facebook.com/warthogdefense/


This video is created with Adobe premiere pro


Warthog Defense members are sharing stories, insider tips, news from the front lines, and unique slices of military life including the tough stuff of war.


Warthog Defense provides headline news and technology updates since our community answers the call and makes news. We also cover the rest of the military experience —and in our military equipment guide we present what makes the military unique (and fun).


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=O_9rifqWyuI

Keywords
russiamiddlewarcorruptarmyukrainetanksevenrussianenginesstolecolonelwarthog defenset-90

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket