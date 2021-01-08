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We Are Ruled by Fools
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35 views • January 08, 2021
Jared Taylor points out that rioting works. If the country had waited quietly for Derek Chauvin to be indicted and tried, there would not be nearly a billion dollars promised for black causes, whites on their knees before blacks, and monuments to white men coming down all over the country.
The transcript of this video is available here: https://www.amren.com/videos/2020/06/we-are-ruled-by-fools/
Originally published to YouTube June 13, 2020. American Renaissance was banned from YouTube on June 29, 2020.
Website: https://www.amren.com/
Gab: https://gab.ai/AmRenaissance
Telegram: https://t.me/amrenofficial
The transcript of this video is available here: https://www.amren.com/videos/2020/06/we-are-ruled-by-fools/
Originally published to YouTube June 13, 2020. American Renaissance was banned from YouTube on June 29, 2020.
Website: https://www.amren.com/
Gab: https://gab.ai/AmRenaissance
Telegram: https://t.me/amrenofficial
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