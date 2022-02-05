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Firefighters 4 Freedom - From Heros to Villians
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41 views • February 05, 2022
As all eyes turn toward the Canadian truckers risking it all for your freedom, there are other brave heroes emerging all over this beautiful planet!
The Plandemic team is honored to stand with firefighters from every corner of the United States!
Our latest release features members of Firefighters 4 Freedom, the group that is suing the city of LA over life crushing vaccine mandates.
When everyone else was too terrified to help the infected, these brave men and women were risking their lives to serve the citizens of Southern California.
Please watch this video, share this video, and consider donating to these courageous freedom fighters!
Mikki Willis
@OfficialPlandemic
The Plandemic team is honored to stand with firefighters from every corner of the United States!
Our latest release features members of Firefighters 4 Freedom, the group that is suing the city of LA over life crushing vaccine mandates.
When everyone else was too terrified to help the infected, these brave men and women were risking their lives to serve the citizens of Southern California.
Please watch this video, share this video, and consider donating to these courageous freedom fighters!
Mikki Willis
@OfficialPlandemic
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