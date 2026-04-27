Benefits of the OTHER Vitamin E: Vitamin Earthing

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Short video by "The Earthing Doctor" going over why it's critical to do as much earthing as possible for all kinds of physical & mental benefits.
Learn more about earthing at any of
https://tinyurl.com/Earthing101
https://tinyurl.com/Bioelectromagnetism101
https://tinyurl.com/EarthingForDummies
For genuine Earthing.com products, visit
https://tinyurl.com/EarthingStore
OR
https://www.earthing.com/?rfsn=8556327.3421ee7
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SAVE 15% by applying code:
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To view a list of benefits & health conditions helped by MagneticoSleep mattresses, visit any of:
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OR
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To listen to retired brain surgeon, Dr. Jack Kruse's MagneticoSleep testimonial, watch:
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To learn how to need to eat up to 67% LESS food by maxing-out on the "3-Legged Stool of Quantum Biology" (light, water, & magnetism), visit any of the below
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To learn how to have REAL health insurance, learn what over 90% of doctors don't even know about, & get a sneak-peek into my upcoming book about increasing your MINDspan, "How to Die of Nothing," visit any of
https://tinyurl.com/TheDoctorOfTheFuture
https://tinyurl.com/DisruptBigPharma
To be able to control your schedule so you can be outside more & earthing by re-conditioning your thinking about how to earn $ by having a mindset-SHIFT, visit any of the below for my "How to OWN Your Life" e-Guide:
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https://tinyurl.com/MoreHammockTime
, watch
https://Brighteon.com/channels/FreedomFrom9to5
, & schedule a time freedom coaching session -- ONLY AFTER you've watched the "cash-flow quadrant" concept video, at least, 100x & have decided to become a BIG business SYSTEMS owner & have chosen the network/Multi-Level marketing (MLM) industry as the best business model that COULD get U to TOTAL time & $-FREEdom in the next ~2 to ~10 yrs-- by filling-out: https://tinyurl.com/TimeFreedomCoaching
& leave a VM @
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c: 305.297.9360
1+800.250.8975
If you're not willing & able to plug your Earthing products into their grouding stake rod, at least, minimize "dirty electricity" & reduce EMFs by plugging them into UL-listed EMF- & "dirty electricity"-reducing devices by
Get a discount by applying code:
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when checking-out at
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OR
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Learn all about the harms of man-made electromagnetic fields at any of
https://tinyurl.com/EMFsForDummies
Linktr.ee/EMFForDummies
To view the features & benefits of America's SAFEST, HEALTHIEST, & "GREENEST HOMES OF THE FUTURE"
watch:
https://tinyurl.com/HomeOfTheFutureVideo
& view
https://tinyurl.com/SafestHealthiestGreenestHomes
OR
13:03End Screen