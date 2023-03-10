X22 REPORT Ep. 3016b - We Are Witnessing The Coverup Being Revealed To The Public, The Stage Is Set, Buckle Up

X22 REPORT Political/GeoPolitical News Ep. 3016b - March 9, 2023We Are Witnessing The Coverup Being Revealed To The Public, The Stage Is Set, Buckle Up





The [DS] is trying to control the narrative, the Twitter files have been released and it damaged them and now they are panicking. The people are seeing the truth about J6 and the pandemic, the [DS]'s coverup is now being exposed. All of this was done to overthrow the US government and remove Trump. These people are treasonous and they need to be held accountable. Retribution is coming and there is no escaping it.





