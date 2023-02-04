Demonism fully Invades Churchianity - vol 3
57 views
Volume 3 contains...
- Heidi Baker totally demon possessed
- sister church in norway diaper dance
- Bethel's "children ministry" exposed
- Bethel takes kids where Disney leaves off
- brainwashing children and youth in China
- Bethel creating a China-like church in U.S.
- the coming "church police"
- Bethel's "strategy" to help spy on redding residents
- Bethel's "Trance-formation" center
- A merger of Bethel with elitist control
Keywords
possessionroman catholicismspirit realmdemonic spiritsevolution a lie
