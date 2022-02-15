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This Quantum Life #15 - The Ultimate Approach to Pain
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0 view • February 15, 2022
How do you NOT focus on the pain? By acknowledging it. It is the practice of allowance. You are not resisting or avoiding it, you are simply allowing its presence--simply allowing it to be a communication from your body. This creates space between you and the pain, because it has succeeded in getting your attention, which is the purpose of it.
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