ARE YOU DOING YOUR DUTY

Participation in a community is important because it allows individuals to contribute their skills, knowledge, and resources to help improve the lives of others. It is also a way for individuals to feel a sense of belonging and connection to others. Additionally, participating in a community and doing one's duty helps to create a sense of order and stability within the community. It is important that individuals take on their share of responsibilities and work together towards the common good.

Don't forget to SUBSCRIBE and give this video a 👍. Thanks for watching.

💥 Support the channel:

https://www.patreon.com/localprepper

👉 Link-Tree:

https://linktr.ee/localprepper

👉 My Website:

https://www.localprepper.net

👉 Snail mail:

LocalPrepper

P.O. Box 12

Onancock, VA 23417

❱❱❱ DISCLAIMER: The opinions stated in this video are my own. I have no sponsor(s). Some links are affiliate links.

#foodstorage #prepper #wallaby #shtf #survival #prepardness #shtf #survival #homestead ​ #economiccollapse #offgrid ​ #doomsday ​ #wrol ​ #collapse ​ #doomsdaypreppers #economy