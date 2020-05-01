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No Federal Jurisdiction outside of Wash DC
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48 views • May 01, 2020
In this video I will prove to you that the Federal Government and Congress has no authority or jurisdiction to pass any law or prosecute you for acts occuring in a State and outside of the Federal zone (Washington DC, and the territories owned exclusively by the USA (not States).
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