Steve Bannon lashed out at Jan. 6 Committee Chairman Rep. Bennie Thompson

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https://gnews.org/post/p12ja1319
Bannon said, I challenge Bennie Thompson today to have the courage to come to this courthouse, if you are going to charge somebody with a crime. You should have the guts and the courage to show up here and say exactly why it’s a crime