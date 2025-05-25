1913 The US Govt Became Communist Under The IRS, Woodrow Wilson, Chief Advisor Edward Mandell House

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This is a few short videos that everyone should watch, and then take action freeing themselves from the largest FRAUD in the history of MAN!
TKC freedom education on YouTube has a lot of these videos, explaining exactly how you were enslaved by a CORPORATION under their #Criminal "Maritime Admiralty Law" scheme.
The entire concept of "Government" is simply COVERT #SLAVERY!
And like it or not, You ARE a Slave!
I hope that all of you will also subscribe to the "Justinian Deception" on YouTube and watch all of his videos! FREEDOM requires your participation folks!
TKC freedom education
https://www.youtube.com/@TKCfreedomeducation-gd3lo
Justinian Deception
https://www.youtube.com/@JustinianDeception
You CAN free yourself!
But not from your couch, and NOT by "complying" with criminals!