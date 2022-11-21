Xi’s Dictatorial Arrogance And Ignorance Wake Up The World

https://gnews.org/articles/529775
Summary：In his Gettr post on November 19th, Miles Guo noted that Xi Jinping's arrogant and ignorant dictatorial image at the G20 summit has awakened nations that still have illusions about the Chinese Communist Party(CCP). They realized that short-term gains are only temporary and a dividing line must be drawn with the dictatorial regime in the long run.
