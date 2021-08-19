TruNews - 8/19/21*

Aug 18, 2021"RETIRED SPECIAL OPS COMMANDER SAYS OBAMA RESPONSIBLE FOR TALIBAN TAKEOVER"Courtesy of TruNewsToday on TruNews, the team responds to the bomb threat in Washington, DC, commenting on the connections between that event and the current crisis in Afghanistan. Edward Szall and Rick Wiles look at the failed reaction of President Biden, Secretary of Defense Austin, and General Milley in anticipating the rapid collapse of military and government in Afghanistan.Doc Burkhart and Edward Szall discuss how biometric data and no-fly lists are being used as tools to oppress those that love freedom.Lauren Witzke welcomes Michelle Malkin to the Godcast to talk about the influx of immigrants into the country.Rick Wiles, Edward Szall, Lauren Witzke, Raymond Burkhart, Kerry Kinsey. Airdate (8/19/21)🔥THERE IS AN ALTERNATIVE TO WINDOWS AND IT’S CALLED LINUX🔥🔥IF YOU ARE USING WINDOWS 10 ON YOUR COMPUTER YOU ARE HELPING BILL GATES (SATAN) DESTROY THIS PLANET AND HUMANITY.🔥SWITCH TO LINUX NOW.🔥ALL VIDEO EDITING IS DONE WITH A LINUX COMPUTER WITHOUT ANY HELP OR ASSISTANCE FROM MICROSOFT OR MICROSOFT SOFTWARE.🔥🔥IF YOU ARE USING MICROSOFT PRODUCTS YOU ARE HELPING BILL GATES (SATAN) DESTROY THIS PLANET AND HUMANITY.🔥BOYCOTT BILL GATES🔥🔥BOYCOTT MICROSOFT🔥🔥BOYCOTT WINDOWS 10, 11 ETC🔥🔥I RECOMMEND LINUXMINT AS AN ALTERNATIVE TO WINDOWS🔥🔥SUPPORT LINUXMINT🔥TruNews is not affiliated with, related to, or connected in any way with thedeadgeneTelegram: https://t.me/thedeadgenetoday*mirror