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Study: Ivermectin vindicated?! – Media silent!
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108 views • March 12, 2022
Jimmy Dore, March 11, 2022

Nurse practitioner instructor and YouTube star Dr. John Campbell recently reviewed two comprehensive studies that seem to put an end to any question whether the widely prescribed drug Ivermectin is effective as a treatment for COVID-19. That the media and medical establishment continue to paint Ivermectin as “horse paste” rather than a potentially powerful treatment in the fight against COVID is an incredible scandal, Campbell says.

Source Video: https://youtu.be/rfyOihhAD4A
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jimmy doreivermectinejohn campbell
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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