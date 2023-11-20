Create New Account
MSM TRYS TO BLAME ANOTHER VAX DEATH ON CLIMATE CHANGE
Pathetic MSM try to blame obvious VAX murder death on a climate change. Saying 23 year old fan died because it was a hot day. All MSM are complicit in this genocide murder and need to face the appropriate justice for such crimes.

murdervaccinationnwopandemicdeathschem trailsbillforceddavidgatesvaxfauciadamsmikejabinjectionlockdowncovidscamdemicdeath shotwilcocks

