MSM TRYS TO BLAME ANOTHER VAX DEATH ON CLIMATE CHANGE

Pathetic MSM try to blame obvious VAX murder death on a climate change. Saying 23 year old fan died because it was a hot day. All MSM are complicit in this genocide murder and need to face the appropriate justice for such crimes.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.