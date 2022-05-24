© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
School Shooting In Uvalde, TX, Looking Like Sandy Hook Pt. 2, Archive Everything
Follow
2
Share
Report
399 views • May 24, 2022
All I am seeing is totally conflicting reports. Is the shooter dead? Alive? Was it off campus? On campus? 2 dead? 14 dead?
Sources:
https://abcnews.go.com/US/texas-elementary-school-reports-active-shooter-campus/story?id=84940951
https://apnews.com/article/uvalde-texas-school-shooting-b4e4648ed0ae454897d540e787d092b2
Sources:
https://abcnews.go.com/US/texas-elementary-school-reports-active-shooter-campus/story?id=84940951
https://apnews.com/article/uvalde-texas-school-shooting-b4e4648ed0ae454897d540e787d092b2
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.