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COMMUNIST RED FLAG LAWS
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39 views • September 15, 2019
Red Flags laws violate the entire bill of rights; from free speech to due process of law. None dare talk about them in fear that they maybe targeted as a potential danger to society.
The presumption of innocence, due process of law, the proof of criminal behavior, the right to be charged with a crime, unlawful search and seizure, the right to a trial by jury, the right to counsel for your defense, the right to confront your accusers, the right to examine and cross examine witnesses against you, the right to present evidence on your behalf, the right to life, liberty and property, all guaranteed and protected by the bill of rights, is thrown out the window ex parte.
COMMUNISM; INTRODUCTION; FAILED PHILOSOPHY; ECONOMIC & PERSONAL SLAVERY; DEMOCRAT AGENDA https://www.bitchute.com/video/MXjuIwlX6Js/
FIRST PLANK; ABOLITION OF ALL PRIVATE PROPERTY
https://www.bitchute.com/video/O5JSUNNMMGQ/
SECOND PLANK COMMUNIST MANIFESTO "A HEAVY PROGRESSIVE GRADUATED INCOME TAX"
https://www.bitchute.com/video/-MBGmQA9MHY/
THIRD PLANK OF COMMUNIST MANIFESTO; THE ABOLITION OF ALL RIGHT OF INHERITANCE
https://www.bitchute.com/video/UVfrYXtppsw/
FOURTH PLANK OF COMMUNIST MANIFESTO; “THE CONFISCATION OF ALL PROPERTY OF EMIGRANTS AND REBELS”
https://www.bitchute.com/video/qWC3LdECmYQ/
FIFTH PLANK COMMUNIST MANIFESTO; CENTRAL BANK; FEDERAL RESERVE
https://www.bitchute.com/video/JsjcHvrupaQ/
SIXTH PLANK OF THE COMMUNIST MANIFESTO; STATE CONTROL; COMMUNICATION - TRANSPORTATION
https://www.bitchute.com/video/80hRp_frHNo/
SEVENTH PLANK COMMUNISM; EXTENSION OF FACTORIES & INSTRUMENTS OF PRODUCTION OWNED BY THE STATE
https://www.bitchute.com/video/_fHIZnj4Q1I/
EIGHTH PLANK COMMINISM; EQUAL LIABILITY TO LABOR & ESTABLISHMENT OF INDUSTRIAL ARMIES
https://www.bitchute.com/video/AYUli_D8BNI/
NINETH PLANK COMMUNISM; DISTINCTION BETWEEN TOWN & COUNTRY; MORE EQUITABLE POPULATION DISTRIBUTION
https://www.bitchute.com/video/onoau7-JWUY/
TENTH PLANK COMMUNISM; FREE EDUCATION OF ALL CHILDREN..
https://www.bitchute.com/video/yVHCm7_Or5I/
Bill of Rights
OATH OF OFFICE; KNOW THE LAW; KNOW YOUR ENEMY!
https://www.bitchute.com/video/7TfaEOqCZHk/
BILL OF RIGHTS; PREAMBLE
https://www.bitchute.com/video/20t_Ua_ILPY/
FIRST AMENDMENT; BILL OF RIGHTS
https://www.bitchute.com/video/hlGLjCAVWbI/
SECOND AMENDMENT; BILL OF RIGHTS
https://www.bitchute.com/video/Dy2DHC1Sh0M/
THIRD AMENDMENT; BILL OF RIGHTS
https://www.bitchute.com/video/k_IDGFl7NDo/
FOURTH AMENDMENT; SEARCH AND SEIZURE
https://www.bitchute.com/video/WcsQDC0XA2I/
FIFTH AMENDMENT; GRAND JURIES; DOUBLE JEOPARDY; SELF-INCRIMINATION; DUE PROCESS; JUST COMPENSATION
https://www.bitchute.com/video/aJp1FjSJzb4/
SIXTH AMENDMENT; US CONSTITUTION; SPEEDY PUBLIC TRIAL; IMPARTIAL JURY; COUNSEL
https://www.bitchute.com/video/erBRjjA4pdbk/
SELF-REPRESENTATION AND COUNSEL OF CHOICE; SIXTH AMENDMENT
https://www.bitchute.com/video/yqDMwiNSRQE/
SEVENTH AMENDMENT; JURY TRIALS; ACCESS TO FEDERAL CIVIL COURTS
https://www.bitchute.com/video/fwO6XAkb178U/
EIGHTH AMENDMENT; NO EXCESSIVE BAIL; NO EXCESSIVE FINES; NO CRUEL PUNISHMENTS
https://www.bitchute.com/video/3q5VAQp1jgXj/
NINTH AMENDMENT; US CONSTITUTION; INALIENABLE RIGHTS
https://www.bitchute.com/video/prx3nk6EcwN3/
TENTH AMENDMENT; FEDERAL POWERS LIMITED
https://www.bitchute.com/video/ZLHnqIQGtTg/
The presumption of innocence, due process of law, the proof of criminal behavior, the right to be charged with a crime, unlawful search and seizure, the right to a trial by jury, the right to counsel for your defense, the right to confront your accusers, the right to examine and cross examine witnesses against you, the right to present evidence on your behalf, the right to life, liberty and property, all guaranteed and protected by the bill of rights, is thrown out the window ex parte.
COMMUNISM; INTRODUCTION; FAILED PHILOSOPHY; ECONOMIC & PERSONAL SLAVERY; DEMOCRAT AGENDA https://www.bitchute.com/video/MXjuIwlX6Js/
FIRST PLANK; ABOLITION OF ALL PRIVATE PROPERTY
https://www.bitchute.com/video/O5JSUNNMMGQ/
SECOND PLANK COMMUNIST MANIFESTO "A HEAVY PROGRESSIVE GRADUATED INCOME TAX"
https://www.bitchute.com/video/-MBGmQA9MHY/
THIRD PLANK OF COMMUNIST MANIFESTO; THE ABOLITION OF ALL RIGHT OF INHERITANCE
https://www.bitchute.com/video/UVfrYXtppsw/
FOURTH PLANK OF COMMUNIST MANIFESTO; “THE CONFISCATION OF ALL PROPERTY OF EMIGRANTS AND REBELS”
https://www.bitchute.com/video/qWC3LdECmYQ/
FIFTH PLANK COMMUNIST MANIFESTO; CENTRAL BANK; FEDERAL RESERVE
https://www.bitchute.com/video/JsjcHvrupaQ/
SIXTH PLANK OF THE COMMUNIST MANIFESTO; STATE CONTROL; COMMUNICATION - TRANSPORTATION
https://www.bitchute.com/video/80hRp_frHNo/
SEVENTH PLANK COMMUNISM; EXTENSION OF FACTORIES & INSTRUMENTS OF PRODUCTION OWNED BY THE STATE
https://www.bitchute.com/video/_fHIZnj4Q1I/
EIGHTH PLANK COMMINISM; EQUAL LIABILITY TO LABOR & ESTABLISHMENT OF INDUSTRIAL ARMIES
https://www.bitchute.com/video/AYUli_D8BNI/
NINETH PLANK COMMUNISM; DISTINCTION BETWEEN TOWN & COUNTRY; MORE EQUITABLE POPULATION DISTRIBUTION
https://www.bitchute.com/video/onoau7-JWUY/
TENTH PLANK COMMUNISM; FREE EDUCATION OF ALL CHILDREN..
https://www.bitchute.com/video/yVHCm7_Or5I/
Bill of Rights
OATH OF OFFICE; KNOW THE LAW; KNOW YOUR ENEMY!
https://www.bitchute.com/video/7TfaEOqCZHk/
BILL OF RIGHTS; PREAMBLE
https://www.bitchute.com/video/20t_Ua_ILPY/
FIRST AMENDMENT; BILL OF RIGHTS
https://www.bitchute.com/video/hlGLjCAVWbI/
SECOND AMENDMENT; BILL OF RIGHTS
https://www.bitchute.com/video/Dy2DHC1Sh0M/
THIRD AMENDMENT; BILL OF RIGHTS
https://www.bitchute.com/video/k_IDGFl7NDo/
FOURTH AMENDMENT; SEARCH AND SEIZURE
https://www.bitchute.com/video/WcsQDC0XA2I/
FIFTH AMENDMENT; GRAND JURIES; DOUBLE JEOPARDY; SELF-INCRIMINATION; DUE PROCESS; JUST COMPENSATION
https://www.bitchute.com/video/aJp1FjSJzb4/
SIXTH AMENDMENT; US CONSTITUTION; SPEEDY PUBLIC TRIAL; IMPARTIAL JURY; COUNSEL
https://www.bitchute.com/video/erBRjjA4pdbk/
SELF-REPRESENTATION AND COUNSEL OF CHOICE; SIXTH AMENDMENT
https://www.bitchute.com/video/yqDMwiNSRQE/
SEVENTH AMENDMENT; JURY TRIALS; ACCESS TO FEDERAL CIVIL COURTS
https://www.bitchute.com/video/fwO6XAkb178U/
EIGHTH AMENDMENT; NO EXCESSIVE BAIL; NO EXCESSIVE FINES; NO CRUEL PUNISHMENTS
https://www.bitchute.com/video/3q5VAQp1jgXj/
NINTH AMENDMENT; US CONSTITUTION; INALIENABLE RIGHTS
https://www.bitchute.com/video/prx3nk6EcwN3/
TENTH AMENDMENT; FEDERAL POWERS LIMITED
https://www.bitchute.com/video/ZLHnqIQGtTg/
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