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MOST DAMNING PIECE OF EVIDENCE REGARDING THE PCR TEST - FROM THE INVENTOR HIMSELF, KARY MULLIS (mirrored)
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1392 views • July 13, 2021
MOST DAMNING PIECE OF EVIDENCE REGARDING THE PCR TEST - FROM THE INVENTOR HIMSELF, KARY MULLIS (mirrored)
Mirrored from Bitchute channel CENSORED VOICES at:-
https://www.bitchute.com/video/Z9m4LKNcLRXw/
The most damning piece of evidence regarding the PCR-Test from the inventor himself. Clearly saying it should be used for diagnosis purposes. This is the simple truth that should completely dissolve all this covid nonsense. But will it? Probably not.
Category Health & Medical
Sensitivity Normal - Content that is suitable for ages 16 and over
Mirrored from Bitchute channel CENSORED VOICES at:-
https://www.bitchute.com/video/Z9m4LKNcLRXw/
The most damning piece of evidence regarding the PCR-Test from the inventor himself. Clearly saying it should be used for diagnosis purposes. This is the simple truth that should completely dissolve all this covid nonsense. But will it? Probably not.
Category Health & Medical
Sensitivity Normal - Content that is suitable for ages 16 and over
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