New York Real Estate Veteran Says That YOU - As The Buyer Or Seller - Are The One In Charge!!
Published 20 hours ago

Meet CHRIS BERGER - A licensed real estate agent in NY and FL – https://bergerpoints..com


In this video Chris Berger - Real Estate Agent in NY & FL - Tells You The RIGHT Way To Keeping Your Property Compliant When Selling From A 20 Year NY Real Estate Agent

Chris is a Home Masonry Expert and realtor with a combined 40+ years of property management, sales and renovation.

Chris specializes in helping 1st time home buyers and investors find the deals they really want!

Contact Chris at: [email protected]
https://bergerpoints.com


