Biden said it AGAIN : "If you fly over in a helicopter, those places with good roofs, they didn't burn."
Published 13 hours ago

He said it again (in reference to the Texas wildfires):

"If you fly over in a helicopter, those places with good roofs, they didn't burn."

What exactly does he mean by "good roofs", and how would a certain roof type stop a house from burning to the ground?

Or is he talking about something else altogether?

Source @RealWideAwakeMedia

