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Dr Shiva Ayyadurai Stops Harvard's Selling of Tamil Professorship
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25 views • April 30, 2020
Tamil is the language of probably the most ancient indigenous people in India and is probably the oldest language recorded in history. It is still spoken today and has a rich history of literature and poetry and it also has the richest knowledge base of science and medicine dating back to at least 5000 years.
Harvard University has a history of cultural misappropriation. Dr. Shiva Ayyadurai has stopped Harvard's attempt to pilfer trillions of dollars worth of indigenous artifacts through the sale of a "Harvard Tamil Chair" professorship. Harvard sought to collect $6 Million from the Tamil diaspora worldwide, who had no idea of Harvard's business model of selling professorships to fund its $35 Billion hedge fund investments.
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Harvard University has a history of cultural misappropriation. Dr. Shiva Ayyadurai has stopped Harvard's attempt to pilfer trillions of dollars worth of indigenous artifacts through the sale of a "Harvard Tamil Chair" professorship. Harvard sought to collect $6 Million from the Tamil diaspora worldwide, who had no idea of Harvard's business model of selling professorships to fund its $35 Billion hedge fund investments.
*****
Website:
https://Shiva4senate.com
Support Shiva4Senate Campaign:
https://Shiva4senate.com/donate
Boston Free Speech Rally:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=q9X2Z...
Facebook:
https://www.facebook.com/va.shiva.ayy...
Twitter:
https://twitter.com/va_shiva
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