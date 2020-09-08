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Samantha Armytage Blast Cops ‘What is this, China?’
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42 views • September 08, 2020
Sam Armytage has lashed Victoria Police after a video showed two elderly women being threatened with arrest for sitting on a park bench.
Video of the dramatic confrontation went viral on Sunday after the clip was shared online and had the Sunrise host comparing the actions of Victorian Police to “China” and calling the situation “ridiculous”.
Dramatic footage has captured a bizarre stand-off between five police officers and two elderly women sitting on a Melbourne park bench.
The video posted to YouTube on Sunday showed the officers surrounding the two women as one of them said firmly: “No, I’m not standing up”.
“On what grounds am I under arrest? This is unlawful,” the woman said.
She then went on to raise her voice, again questioning why she was under arrest.
A female officer replied: “For failing to provide your name and address”.
The other woman had been recording the encounter, until a male officer walked behind her and appeared to snatch the device from her hand.
“Excuse me, you have no right to seize my property,” she yelled.
Victoria Police confirmed to NCA NewsWire they were aware of the vision.
“Victoria Police is aware of vision circulating where police appear to be attempting to obtain identification details of two females,” a spokesperson said.
“Without further details around this incident such as the time, date, location and details of the police officers involved, we are unable to provide further comment.
“Generally speaking, it is an offence to not provide your name and details to police when they believe you have either committed or are about to commit an offence.
“As part of their powers, police have the ability to remove items from a person’s possession where necessary to effect an arrest.”
Thank you for taking the time to research, using your own judgement & discernment regarding any news and information that is presented to you. Critical thinking is needed now, more than ever.
If you are reading this, just know that you're not alone. The sleeping giant, that is The People are waking up in masses around the world.
Stay safe. take care & know that you are the resistance.
Please share this information with everyone you know.
Visit Us at https://unshackledminds.com
Video of the dramatic confrontation went viral on Sunday after the clip was shared online and had the Sunrise host comparing the actions of Victorian Police to “China” and calling the situation “ridiculous”.
Dramatic footage has captured a bizarre stand-off between five police officers and two elderly women sitting on a Melbourne park bench.
The video posted to YouTube on Sunday showed the officers surrounding the two women as one of them said firmly: “No, I’m not standing up”.
“On what grounds am I under arrest? This is unlawful,” the woman said.
She then went on to raise her voice, again questioning why she was under arrest.
A female officer replied: “For failing to provide your name and address”.
The other woman had been recording the encounter, until a male officer walked behind her and appeared to snatch the device from her hand.
“Excuse me, you have no right to seize my property,” she yelled.
Victoria Police confirmed to NCA NewsWire they were aware of the vision.
“Victoria Police is aware of vision circulating where police appear to be attempting to obtain identification details of two females,” a spokesperson said.
“Without further details around this incident such as the time, date, location and details of the police officers involved, we are unable to provide further comment.
“Generally speaking, it is an offence to not provide your name and details to police when they believe you have either committed or are about to commit an offence.
“As part of their powers, police have the ability to remove items from a person’s possession where necessary to effect an arrest.”
Thank you for taking the time to research, using your own judgement & discernment regarding any news and information that is presented to you. Critical thinking is needed now, more than ever.
If you are reading this, just know that you're not alone. The sleeping giant, that is The People are waking up in masses around the world.
Stay safe. take care & know that you are the resistance.
Please share this information with everyone you know.
Visit Us at https://unshackledminds.com
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