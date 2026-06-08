AI, Silicon Gods, and the Future of Humanity, an interview with Michael Burry

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What happens when AI becomes more than a tool? Some technologists envision a future where advanced machines transform civilization itself. Supporters see progress. Critics see unprecedented risks. The debate over AI's role in humanity's future has never been more important.
#AI #FutureTech #Technology #Innovation #Humanity #ArtificialIntelligence #Future
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