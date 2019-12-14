Death of The Deep State: Attorney Ty Clevenger Poised To Legally Dismantle Entire Russia Hoax -1708 6PM

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GUEST: Ty Clevenger is a 49-year-old lawyer, East Texan raised on a small farm, in Aggie. He practiced law in Collin County for a time. Now he handles mostly civil rights cases in Texas. One reporter described Mr Clevenger as a fearless, saber-toothed legal hit man for what he believes is right. Among those in his cross hairs: lawyers, federal judges, presidential candidates, the Texas attorney general, and in some Texas towns even lowly city council members. Ty is a former reporter, a former police officer and, since 2001, a lawyer. "I don't like watching people get away with things because they're powerful," he says, are words he tries to live by. Mr. Clevenger downplays his role in the struggle to reform our Judicial System by simply referring to himself as just a Lawyer and blogger but in 2016 he was one of the first high profile attorneys to file grievances with the D.C. Bar and with bar associations in New York, Maryland and Arkansas against the following notables: Hillary Clinton, about her email problem.
Her top aide, Cheryl Mills over same. FBI Director James Comey and former U.S. Attorney General Loretta Lynch for mishandling the email case. Clinton lawyer David Kendall for deleting the Clinton emails. http://lawflog.com/
E-Militia Article: Death of The Deep State: Attorney Ty Clevenger Poised To Legally Dismantle Entire Russia Hoax – E-Militia News http://ow.ly/4RQS30q1J8a
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