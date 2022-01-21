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Six Ex-Navy SEALs Running for Congress Unite to Take on 'Grave Threat' Nancy Pelosi
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91 views • January 21, 2022
Seals for Congress. End Democratic control of congress.
can you think of a better option than this group of Seals????
https://www.sealpac.org/

On Monday, the six SEALS released a joint early campaign ad noting their intent to run for Congress. The men are Morgan Luttrell (Texas-08), Brady Duke (Florida-07), Eli Crane (Arizona-02), Derrick Van Orden (Wisconsin-03), Ed Thelander (Main-01), Ryan Zinke (Montana-01).

Wisely, the ad’s theme is Concern for America. This theme will resonate with the many who believe recent Democrat-led initiatives, policies, and bills were not advanced with the best interest of America’s citizenry in mind.

The commercial begins, “They took a blood oath to defend America.”

The first line cast the soldiers who want to defend America in stark contrast with President Joe Biden, whose foreign policies—particularly in the middle east—put Americans at risk.

Like Marvel superheroes, the six SEALS are positioned as courageous crusaders who will fight to right wrongs. The narrator continues:

“They know that our enemies are no match for their strength and their courage. These former Navy SEALs have protected America from enemies all over the world.”
Keywords
conservativerepublicanscongresscandidatessealscongressionalsealpac
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