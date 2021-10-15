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He said in 2014 a coronavirus vaccine would have a 3rd Strand hybrid DNA nanotech made of silicon and gold- LISTEN TO WHAT THIS MAN WAS SAYING IN 2014
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2906 views • October 15, 2021
Anthony Patch I think. He says the covid vaccine has a 3rd Strand hybrid DNA nanotech made of silicon and gold- LISTEN TO WHAT THIS MAN WAS SAYING IN 2014
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