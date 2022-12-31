FromRome News Dec 30 2022 - Pope Benedict's health improves, Lessons to be learned

Br. Alexis Bugnolo, From Rome Info Video
Dec 30, 2022
In this video, I mention the outrageous lies relaunched by Ansa, here: https://www.ansa.it/english/news/2022/12/29/benedict-xvi-in-serious-but-stable-condition_6f90166b-67fa-4716-b905-5f006eedf5b8.html
The bombshell news that Benedict was to become the first pope to
resign since Gregory XII in 1415, and the first to do so on his own
initiative since Celestine V in 1294, was broken by ANSA Vaticanist
Giovanni Chirri at 10:46 on February 11, 2013 thanks to her
knowledge of Latin, the language in which the pope had cited poor
health for his reasons in quitting, unbeknownst to the Latin-less rest of
the Vatican press corps.
And the documentary published last year, “A Message in a bottle”, which refutes that lie on point, here. https://www.fromrome.info/2021/06/15/a-message-in-a-bottle-the-mystery-behind-the-resignation-of-pope-benedict-xvi/
