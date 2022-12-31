FromRome News Dec 30 2022 - Pope Benedict's health improves, Lessons to be learned

Br. Alexis Bugnolo, From Rome Info Video





Dec 30, 2022





See the official page for this video, here:

https://www.fromrome.info/2022/12/30/fromrome-infos-news-from-rome-dec-30-2022-a-d-pope-benedicts-health-improves/





Links to the fake news by Ansa and the documentary, are found on that page.





In this video, I mention the outrageous lies relaunched by Ansa





The bombshell news that Benedict was to become the first pope to

resign since Gregory XII in 1415, and the first to do so on his own

initiative since Celestine V in 1294, was broken by ANSA Vaticanist

Giovanni Chirri at 10:46 on February 11, 2013 thanks to her

knowledge of Latin, the language in which the pope had cited poor

health for his reasons in quitting, unbeknownst to the Latin-less rest of

the Vatican press corps.





And the documentary published last year, "A Message in a bottle", which refutes that lie on point.





