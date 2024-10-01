Watch: Russian Jet Buzzes NORAD Warplane Off Alaska

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
“On Sept 23, 2024, NORAD aircraft flew a safe and disciplined intercept of Russian Military Aircraft in the Alaska ADIZ. The conduct of one Russian Su-35 was unsafe, unprofessional, and endangered all – not what you’d see in a professional air force.”
– Gen. Gregory Guillot - North American Aerospace Defense Command
Source https://www.zerohedge.com/military/watch-russian-jet-buzzes-norad-warplane-high-speed-alaska