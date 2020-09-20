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Browning Buckmark Carbine -VS- Elite 22 BEST 22 Rifle SHOWDOWN
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47 views • September 20, 2020
Today the Btowning Buckmark Carbine goes up against the custom Elite 22. This is a best 22 rifle showdown video and is a follow up to my "Top 5 Favorite 22 Rifles" video. Who wins? Be sure to comment below.
Top 5 Favorite 22 Rifles video on YouTube
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QhIU9MlUzRY
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Top 5 Favorite 22 Rifles video on YouTube
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QhIU9MlUzRY
#TacticalLeprechaun Approved Gear
Amazon Influencer Store
https://www.amazon.com/shop/clovertacpro
CloverTac Homepage
Shirts, Swag & More
http://www.clovertac.com
CloverTac On Patreon
The Best Perks On Patreon!
https://www.patreon.com/clovertac
Thank you for being a loyal friend to the
CloverTac channel! Go #FuddLyfe
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