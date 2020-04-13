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Judge Slams KY Gov Beshear Plan to Punish Church Attendance with 2 Week House Arrest
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28 views • April 13, 2020
Kentucky judge slams down unconstitutional persecution of Gov Beshear. He was the first Governor to explicitly demand churches not meet for worship. Now 2 weeks later he & the Louisville Mayor planned to put those meeting IN THEIR CARS under 14 day quarantine
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