Ukraine Signals Readiness for Talks in Istanbul Next Week - Zelensky Office - mimicking Lavrov

Ukraine Signals Readiness for Talks in Istanbul Next Week — Zelensky Office

Andrey Yermak, head of Zelensky’s office, stated that Ukraine is prepared to participate in another round of negotiations but emphasized the need for "constructive discussion" — meaning Kiev is awaiting a formal Russian proposal before proceeding.

Adding, from Maria Zakharova about the next talks:

Key Points from Maria Zakharova on Upcoming Russia–Ukraine Talks in Istanbul:

➡️No third-party mediation—Turkish or otherwise—is involved in the negotiations.

➡️The Russian delegation will arrive in Istanbul on June 2 with a ceasefire memorandum and additional proposals.

➡️Russia noted Kellogg’s comment about U.S., U.K., German, and French officials also visiting Istanbul on that date.

➡️Moscow sees no link between its direct talks with Ukraine and the presence of Western representatives.