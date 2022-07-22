Glenn Beck has been sitting on Intel - Explosive Scandal that would rock Wash D.C. since 2013

EXCLUSIVE: Tip from a former insider at The Blaze. Glenn Beck has been sitting on an explosive scandal that would rock Washington D.C. and beyond since 2013. That summer we had an intermediary approach Glenn's organization with information by a whistleblower who was so terrified for his life he said he would only come forward with this scandal in front of Congress on live television.

Just one of the documents, which was viewed by Glenn Beck & his staff, was enough alone to bring down the power structure throughout our nation's capital. We were told that when this information was presented to them, that the "blood literally ran out of the faces of everyone at The Blaze who heard it." Glenn announced that he would be going into more detail on all of this the following day (a Friday). Friday came and went without a single mention.

We're told that, immediately after Glenn's broadcast on Thursday, Glenn received the most serious, in the flesh, death threat to both him and his family he'd ever received in his career. In fact, the threat was so severe it altered the course of his life and of his show/network forever.

After this happened a series of mysterious changes took place from then until now with Glenn's company, his personality, and his health. This event may explain much of what's happened to him mentally in recent years and why he backed off from being the "tip of the spear" that he once was in the past. Was this about the Epstein/Maxwell/Pizza scandal that is breaking worldwide after being exposed via Wikileaks? WORSE. Is the fact that The Blaze & Glenn Beck decided not to report this, which likely led to the torture and rape of hundreds of additional children since 2013, the reason for his mental breakdowns & recent unworthy praise of Democrats and the Obamas? We call upon Glenn and The Blaze to please release this scandal information

NOW to the American people or get the information into the hands of a third party for release before any more innocent lives suffer or are destroyed. We had to find out why he didn't act on what we worked so diligently to get into his hands.

Source: https://conspyre.tv/v/10761

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