BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

THE NORMALIZATION ⚤ OF UTTER INSANITY
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
659 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
95 views • 7 months ago

The OG title was too long, but here it is: Dude Who Decapitated 2 People In New York As Well As Sexually Assaulting A 6 Year Old Has Transitioned Into An Ugly Female Homicidal Maniac


VfB challenged the orthodoxy on Leo Max Frank; christened Levi Aron [who kidnapped, raped, murdered and PARTIALLY ATE and 8 year old boy, Leiby Kletzky] the BUTCHER OF BROOKLYN...and may have caught onto another insano murderer


The kill-r who transitioned while in jail for murdering a NYC antiques dealer with a plate, and kitchen knife, had previously decapitated someone with a chainsaw.


Alex Ray Scott, a 28-year-old trans female from Oklahoma, confessed to killing Robin Skocdopole, 63, in Broken Arrow, OK, when arrested for the 2020 murder of Kenneth Savinski, 64, in NYC.


He pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and other charges in Savinski’s case.


Scott was also facing charges in his home state for allegedly sexually assaulting a 6-year-old boy.


He will serve 22 years to life in prison as part of his plea deal involving Savinski.


If eventually released, he will be sent to Oklahoma to serve out a 45-year sentence for Skocdopole’s murder.


Source: https://vidmax.com/video/229280-dude-who-decapitated-2-people-in-new-york-as-well-as-sexually-assaulting-a-6-year-old-has-transitioned-into-an-ugly-female-homicidal-maniac

Keywords
transapocalypseclear and present dangerhomosexual banking mafiamulti pronged attackalex ray scott
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy