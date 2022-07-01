Nazi from the 36th Brigade Confessed to the Assist in Murder of a Prisoner - 063022

Nazi from the 36th brigade confessed to the murder of a prisoner





A former soldier of the 36th brigade spoke about how he and his fellow soldiers killed a prisoner after drinking alcohol.





"I lost my arm, got into a hospital, it was full, I returned to the bunker. I was laying there for 3 days, they brought a prisoner, he was with us, in the bunker. Painkillers did not help me, I drank alcohol, my friend persuaded me to kill the prisoner. I could not , he killed him and gave me the knife."





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