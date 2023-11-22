Create New Account
Region Västernorrland bedriver bedrägeri och hotar prof Björn Hammarskjöld & Ulf Bittner
channel image
TowardsTheLight
243 Subscribers
9 views
Published 20 hours ago

Till motsatsen är bevisad av den självstyrande Region Västernorrland. Den som rings upp är Malin Plantin Sjöblom 060-182463 [email protected]


https://www.rvn.se/sv/v1/Arkiv/Nyhetsarkiv/mlain-plantin-sjoblom-chef-for-ny-vaccinationsverksamhet/

Läs mera här https://eueeshealthcare.bloggproffs.se/2023/11/16/region-vasternorrland-en-del-av-hogforraderiet-mot-nationen-sveriges-folk-barn-skattebetalare-valjare-sverige-granskas-2023-11-16/

Läs mer om HÖGFÖRRÄDERIET mot nationen Sveriges Folk
https://eueeshealthcare.bloggproffs.se/?s=h%C3%B6gf%C3%B6rr%C3%A4deri
Läs även på Duck Duck Go
https://duckduckgo.com/?q=h%C3%B6gf%C3%B6rr%C3%A4deriet&atb=v314-1&ia=web
SE YTTERLIGARE VIDEOS I SVERIGE GRANSKAS SERIEN här
https://rumble.com/c/c-3348662
Du finner ytterligare mera här
Ulf Bittner
Ulf Bittner, en av tre i arbetsgruppen AMBU
http://eueeshealthcare.bloggproffs.se/
SVERIGE GRANSKAS
https://swebbtube.se/c/knapptryckarna_channel/videos
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/sverigegranskas
SVERIGE GRANSKAS nu också på TWITTER
https://twitter.com/SverigeGranskas
SVERIGE GRANSKAS nu också på RUMBLE
https://rumble.com/c/c-3348662
Sverige
e-post [email protected]
e-post [email protected]
e-post [email protected]
telefon 070-357 46 59 (internationellt 0046 70 357 46 59)
SKYPE nr voulf56

