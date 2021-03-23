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Johnson and Johnson Vax impact, Colonel Black on US abuse of Military Might, Tech updates!
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280 views • March 23, 2021
Johnson and Johnson vax deaths?
https://vaccineimpact.com/2021/people-now-dying-following-the-experimental-johnson-and-johnson-covid-injections/
Colonel and State Senator Mike Black and America’s abuse of Military might! https://youtu.be/zRf_PmExPJM
FJ and Shannon on Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/78aff67f-6092-4363-af93-b7b4753fb16d
FJ and Shannon: Bitchute channel https://www.bitchute.com/video/6Qr4AfvNZKGm/.
Join Patreon to help support the channel. http://Patreon.com/FarmerJones
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https://vaccineimpact.com/2021/people-now-dying-following-the-experimental-johnson-and-johnson-covid-injections/
Colonel and State Senator Mike Black and America’s abuse of Military might! https://youtu.be/zRf_PmExPJM
FJ and Shannon on Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/78aff67f-6092-4363-af93-b7b4753fb16d
FJ and Shannon: Bitchute channel https://www.bitchute.com/video/6Qr4AfvNZKGm/.
Join Patreon to help support the channel. http://Patreon.com/FarmerJones
Here’s the PayPal link for direct support and contributions. http://paypal.me/FarmerJones2018
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