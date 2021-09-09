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Eyes On Ohio
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94 views • September 09, 2021
I put out a video yesterday highlighting two articles which caught my interest, both having to do with terror drills in Columbus Ohio. Today I find an article out of a daily Ohio newspaper talking about future terror attacks. I found it very ominous. To be clear, I am not saying that something will definitely happen in Ohio, but IF it does, do not believe the official narrative and archive EVERYTHING!
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Source:
https://www.morningjournal.com/2021/09/09/the-next-terrorist-attacks-cal-thomas/
https://archive.is/ZlCEM
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/The_Morning_Journal
Clown World Dating:
https://www.clownworlddating.com
https://gab.com/ClownWorldDating
https://www.twitter.com/dating_clown
https://www.instagram.com/clown_world_dating/
https://www.facebook.com/clownworlddating
Source:
https://www.morningjournal.com/2021/09/09/the-next-terrorist-attacks-cal-thomas/
https://archive.is/ZlCEM
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/The_Morning_Journal
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