BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

The Outliers: Lynette Zang Is BACK with Resistance Chicks
Resistance Chicks
Resistance ChicksCheckmark Icon
1444 followers
Follow
2
Download MP3
Share
Report
Support This Channel

This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.

Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.

Shop NowLearn More
244 views • 6 months ago

The pain is real. Everyone is feeling the price crunch. What if I told you that Wall Street controls prices, not supply and demand? Would it come as a surprise that inflation is just a means to rob you of your time? If you are confused about today’s economy, you are not alone. The financial world is designed to be complicated to keep the average Joe out of the winner’s circle. This week The Outliers welcomes back Lynette Zang who cuts through all the market manipulation in a real and understandable way. We are excited to dive in with her on the economic drivers in current markets and how we all can be prepared with sound money, food, shelter, and community for the turbulent days ahead. With our grocery bills almost doubling, the cost of living through the roof, wars and uncertainty seemingly around every corner, "who you gonna call?!" Ok, besides Jesus... the queen of gold and silver: Lynette Zang! It's been 6 months since she launched Zang Enterprises and boy do we have some exciting news to share! Join us as we discuss community, food, inflation, wages and where we're headed. Economic collapse is unavoidable, but the outcome doesn't have to be for you and your family! We must reset this broken bone so we can start living with honest money- family and community is the one thing they can't take away from us, so let's make ours thrive! Connect with Lynette and read more: https://www.resistancechicks.com/the-outliers-lynette-zang-is-back/

NEW!!! Resistance Chicks are proud to partner with Zang Enterprises as the new official gold and silver company of Resistance Chicks! Learn more: www.resistancechicks.com/godsmoney


Perfect Aminos! Give your body what it needs to build muscle and regain energy! Read Michelle's testimony and learn more: www.resistancechicks.com/bodyhealth


Resistance Chicks are PROUD to partner with Dr. Haider's premium, additive-free immune preventive, treatment and recovery supplements, available exclusively at mygotostack.com USE PROMO CODE "RC"


AMAZING body and CBD products!!!

For ALL products: https://organicbodyessentials.com/?ref=RC



Resistance Chicks

P.O. Box 107

Milford, OH 45150

E-mail: [email protected]

Web Page www.resistancechicks.com

Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/ResistanceChicks

BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/resistancechicks/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ResistanceChicks

Telegram follow here: https://t.me/ResistanceChicks

Franksocial: https://franksocial.com/u/ResistanceChicks

Truthsocial: https://truthsocial.com/@ResistanceChicks

Use Promo code: "ResistanceChicks" at TheFoundersBible.com and Windblownmedia.com to save 20%

Shop https://resistancechicks.brighteonstore.com/Resistance-Chicks TODAY and Use PROMO CODE “CHICKS” to save 5%!


Use visit www.MyPillow.com/Resistance and use promo code "RC" to save up to 66%

Keywords
fiat moneythe federal reserveeconomic collapseinflationprecious metalswealth preservationgold and silverlynette zangcbdchow do i buy gold
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy